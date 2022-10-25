Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.

“This is the perfect first-time home-buyer’s home, or the perfect home to buy for your students to live in,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

Latest News

The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall
Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season
Ghosts, witches, and creatures of all ages are invited to the Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run...
Creepy crawlers prepare to run for fun
This is Tripod, the three-legged Box Turtle.
Happy and healed animals returning to the wild