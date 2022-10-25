Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is here and as the leaves change color and the weather cools down that could bring insects and rodents into your home. The Three sat down with Brian Binford of Binford Insect Control to find out how you can spot rodents in your home this season.

Binford says the influx of bugs and rodents is not as bad as the summer season but there are still things you should look out for and be aware of.

“We do get a little influx of scorpions and different things like that,” said Binford. “Of course, the furry creatures too. The rats and mice are starting to come in before the winter, finding a place as the weather is starting to change.”

According to Binford, if you call them for service, he says staff fully inspects your home to see what kind of infestation you have. From there, they put down enough bait to kill off the intruders, but not to harm the family.

“We are looking for entry points where we can maybe get those sealed up, and then try to trap what’s inside,” said Binford.

To hear more from Binford Insect Control watch the video above.

