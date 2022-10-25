Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is here and as the leaves change color and the weather cools down that could bring insects and rodents into your home. The Three sat down with Brian Binford of Binford Insect Control to find out how you can spot rodents in your home this season.

Binford says the influx of bugs and rodents is not as bad as the summer season but there are still things you should look out for and be aware of.

“We do get a little influx of scorpions and different things like that,” said Binford. “Of course, the furry creatures too. The rats and mice are starting to come in before the winter, finding a place as the weather is starting to change.”

According to Binford, if you call them for service, he says staff fully inspects your home to see what kind of infestation you have. From there, they put down enough bait to kill off the intruders, but not to harm the family.

“We are looking for entry points where we can maybe get those sealed up, and then try to trap what’s inside,” said Binford.

To hear more from Binford Insect Control watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

Latest News

The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
Ghosts, witches, and creatures of all ages are invited to the Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run...
Creepy crawlers prepare to run for fun
This is Tripod, the three-legged Box Turtle.
Happy and healed animals returning to the wild
This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan