Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.

Deputies say the homeowners were then restrained before the men drove off in a dark SUV.

The first suspect is described as a man with a stocky build and average height. The second suspect is described as a man of a slender build wearing “Jordan” brand shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the crime is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 Option 3 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #22A317618.

