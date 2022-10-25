Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects

By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.

Deputies say the homeowners were then restrained before the men drove off in a dark SUV.

Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office searching for home invasion suspects
Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office searching for home invasion suspects(KBTX)

The first suspect is described as a man with a stocky build and average height. The second suspect is described as a man of a slender build wearing “Jordan” brand shoes.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for home invasion suspects
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for home invasion suspects(KBTX)

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the crime is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 Option 3 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #22A317618.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

Latest News

Mariah Buchanan, Kamdyn Meyers and Heartliegh Emery. They are some of the few girls playing...
Co-ed flag football league hopes to recruit more girls to the sport
A good helping of rain to go along with the high wind Monday night
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
Brazos County joins twelve additional area counties with active Burn Bans
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/25
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/25