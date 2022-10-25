New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness.

“I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch production out here for the Texas A&M students to enjoy,” the owner Brian Page said.

Delusions Scream Park is a no-touch haunt filled with characters like witches, goblins and orcs. The beginning of the trail allows visitors to take photos and videos but nothing can be used beyond the mid-section that leads to the Witches Wood Trails.

“There’s stuff out here,” Page said. “You will be gotten.”

Visitors will also see a full-blown church scene with a pipe organ along with several other wooded scenes.

“We have 50 acres of woods, so there’s a lot of places for you to find a place to get scared out here,” Page said.

The park owner said this is the first time the land has been used since the 80′s, so it’s only the beginning of the haunted trails and scenes to come. Some of the upcoming attractions he plans to have next year include Loly’s Scareground, Longhorn Slaughterhouse and a Spooky Trail. You can read more about those here.

“This has just been like a passion of mine to put together something like this,” Page said. “I really enjoy the reactions people get.”

You can experience those thrills before the park closes. The final days are Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can find directions and ticket information here.

