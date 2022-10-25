Support Habitat for Humanity at “Habitat Harvest”

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your best costume and bring your friends and family to Habitat Harvest.

Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale.

“We have several businesses in the community that have offered to come out and pass out candy to the kids,” Erin Mabry, Development and Faith Relations Manager, said. “We do have a couple of food trucks coming out.”

The event is at 2301 East 29th Street in Bryan by Hillier Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m.

“I think it’s a fantastic way for families to make more memories while supporting a really worthy cause because here at Habitat, we focus on building up our community and building people up, and that’s what you are supporting when you come out to our Habitat Harvest,” Mabry said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

Latest News

Fujifilm hosts groundbreaking for new facility.
FUJIFILM
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 10/25
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 10/25
A good helping of rain to go along with the high wind Monday night
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
Girls making their mark in nfl flag aggieland football league
Girls play flag football in college station league