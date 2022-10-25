Support Habitat for Humanity at “Habitat Harvest”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your best costume and bring your friends and family to Habitat Harvest.

Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale.

“We have several businesses in the community that have offered to come out and pass out candy to the kids,” Erin Mabry, Development and Faith Relations Manager, said. “We do have a couple of food trucks coming out.”

The event is at 2301 East 29th Street in Bryan by Hillier Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m.

“I think it’s a fantastic way for families to make more memories while supporting a really worthy cause because here at Habitat, we focus on building up our community and building people up, and that’s what you are supporting when you come out to our Habitat Harvest,” Mabry said.

