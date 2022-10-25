Suspect identified in Milam County officer-involved shooting

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety released the name of the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 19.

DPS said Mark Edward Evers, 64 of Rockdale, was killed after he opened fire on a Milam County deputy.

Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV who serves as the department’s mental health deputy, was on a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot.

During the assessment, Sheriff Clore says the gunman became uncooperative while showing suicidal tendencies and it was determined that he was in crisis and a danger to himself and others. When Deputy Ferguson IV tried to take the man for an emergency order of detention, the man opened fire on the deputy.

Deputy Ferguson IV was hit multiple times and returned fire, fatally striking the gunman.

The Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate the officer involved in the shooting.

