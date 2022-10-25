Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game.

Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games. He was a five-star prospect, the No. 23 overall player in the Class of 2022 and the top-rated defensive back in Texas A&M’s historic signing class.

Marshall is another former five-star prospect who has started two games and caught 11 passes for 108 yards this year.

Williams saw time on the offensive line in the season-opener vs. Sam Houston but hasn’t been on the field much since. However, Jimbo Fisher announced that three offensive linemen are out due to season-ending injuries.

