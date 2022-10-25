TORNADO WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time since May 5th, a TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Brazos Valley until 12 a.m Tuesday Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected to reach the Brazos Valley as a cold front moves into the area between 10 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday. The following counties have been included in the watch:

• Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Milam • Robertson • Lee • Leon • Walker • Washington

While not everyone will find a strong/severe thunderstorm, those storms that do develop and/or move into the area will be capable of the following:

Scattered Wind Gusts up to 75mph

Isolated hail up to the size of Ping Pong ball

A couple of tornadoes possible

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/xc3CCB94nj — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 25, 2022

Through 10 p.m., a few isolated storms could develop and move through portions of the Central or Northern Brazos Valley. These discrete storms will need to be monitored for all types of severe weather, including occasional tornado concerns.

The more likely round of stormy weather is expected between 10 p.m. (northwest) and 2 a.m. (south-southeast) as a line of activity moves through the area. The main concern would be segments of storms that could produce damaging wind gusts at times. The occasional weak, brief spin-up concern may occur as this activity moves east-southeast at 35 to 40mph.

