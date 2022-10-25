TORNADO WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley until 12am Tuesday
A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley until 12am Tuesday(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley and Drew Davis
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time since May 5th, a TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Brazos Valley until 12 a.m Tuesday Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected to reach the Brazos Valley as a cold front moves into the area between 10 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday. The following counties have been included in the watch:

• Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Milam • Robertson • Lee • Leon • Walker • Washington

While not everyone will find a strong/severe thunderstorm, those storms that do develop and/or move into the area will be capable of the following:

  • Scattered Wind Gusts up to 75mph
  • Isolated hail up to the size of Ping Pong ball
  • A couple of tornadoes possible

Through 10 p.m., a few isolated storms could develop and move through portions of the Central or Northern Brazos Valley. These discrete storms will need to be monitored for all types of severe weather, including occasional tornado concerns.

TRACK STORMS AS THEY MOVE THROUGH THE BRAZOS VALLEY WITH THE INTERACTIVE RADAR ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

The more likely round of stormy weather is expected between 10 p.m. (northwest) and 2 a.m. (south-southeast) as a line of activity moves through the area. The main concern would be segments of storms that could produce damaging wind gusts at times. The occasional weak, brief spin-up concern may occur as this activity moves east-southeast at 35 to 40mph.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
Severe Weather Update 6 PM 10/24
Severe Weather Update 6 PM 10/24
Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan named the TicketSmarter WAC Football Defensive and...
Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan named the TicketSmarter WAC Football Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week