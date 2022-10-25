Treat of the Day: College Station student takes first place at Texas Junior Academy of Sciences

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School senior Kyler Larsen placed first in the Medicine and Health/Behavioral and Social Sciences category and the Natural Science Division of the Texas Junior Academy of Sciences at Texas A&M University.

After taking first place, he earned an invitation to present at the American Junior Academy of Science Convention in Washington, D.C.

Kyler’s project, “A Deep Learning Approach Using Transformers for MRI Reconstruction of Undersampled K-Spaces,” developed a new machine learning model to deconstruct and reconstruct MRI images. Once fully developed, this model has the potential to decrease the time and cost of an MRI by 50%.

