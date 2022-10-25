Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley

Wind calms later today, more rain expected Friday
A good helping of rain to go along with the high wind Monday night
A good helping of rain to go along with the high wind Monday night(KBTX)
By Max Crawford and Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday.

Generally folks saw a good half inch or more, but there were plenty of spots with lighter accumulation. Fear not, our next shot at rain comes Friday, and it looks promising.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe.
Missing Bryan teen found safe

Latest News

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville