Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday.

Generally folks saw a good half inch or more, but there were plenty of spots with lighter accumulation. Fear not, our next shot at rain comes Friday, and it looks promising.

WIND DAMAGE: A tree SNAPPED in half outside the College Station Fire Department.



Had to stop to get a picture of this one. Pretty crazy seeing all the damage on my drive home. pic.twitter.com/f34VIj4159 — Drew Davis (@KBTXDrew) October 25, 2022

