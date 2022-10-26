Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with knowledge of this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
During the most recent shooting, there were multiple people including a child inside the residence, deputies said.
During the most recent shooting, there were multiple people including a child inside the residence, deputies said.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a pair of drive-by shootings that have occurred at the same house near Lake Bryan.

Deputies say both shootings happened this month at a home near Creekside Drive and Sandypoint Road.

Nobody was injured during either incident.

The most recent shooting happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired but the suspects fled the area before they arrived. It was determined that numerous rounds were fired from the street into the residence. During the shooting, there were multiple people and a child inside the residence, deputies said.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects in this case, and they are asking the community for their help.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with knowledge of this incident to call Investigator Ostiguin at 979-361-4955. If you would like to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

