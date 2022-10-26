Caldwell business shares some fall-inspired recipes

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of getting together, which means preparing dishes for your holiday spreads will happen more often. Melissa Brune, the owner of Lissa’s Sip & Shop in Caldwell, joined BVTM to share some fall-inspired recipes.

Brune made fall bruschetta, pumpkin cookies and bacon dip with maple syrup. These recipes have a mixture of salty and sweet while being quick and easy to make.

Some of the ingredients can also be used for other fall dishes. For example, the butternut squash used in the fall bruschetta can be used for chicken chili.

“I always advise though, the butternut squash should be cut the day before,” Brune said. “It’s a beast to peel.”

The shop owner also said fall is a great time to try different breads and ingredients in your dishes. This could be using molasses bread instead of a French baguette or ricotta cheese instead of mozzarella.

You can learn more about Brune and the dishes she makes daily here. Her shop is located at 205 S Main Street in Caldwell.

Check out the segments below to learn how we made those delicious fall-inspired dishes.

Fall Bruschetta

Ingredients:

2 cups of diced butternut squash

1 cup of diced apples

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon of allspice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

8 slices of French bread

1 cup of ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons of balsamic glaze

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Toss the butternut squash and apples with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, salt and pepper.

Place evenly on a baking sheet and bake for 15 mins.

Brush bread with remaining oil and place in the oven for 4-5 minutes or until fully toasted.

Remove the bread from the oven and top with ricotta cheese and the squash mixture.

Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

(Inspired by Magnolia Mamas)

Pumpkin Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup (220g) unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups (280g) dark brown sugar, packed

1 large egg yolk

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup (80g) pumpkin puree

2 1/4 cups (280g) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Coating:

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Brown the butter. Melt 1 cup of butter over medium heat, continuing to stir until it reaches a rich amber color.

Pour the butter into a measuring glass to ensure you have the right amount, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot to get all of the brown bits as well. It should be a bit short of 1 cup. Place in the refrigerator to chill for about 20 minutes. Don’t let it solidify.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and spices. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar and cooled brown butter. It should look like clumpy wet sand.

Whisk in the egg yolk, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin until smooth.

Add in all of the dry ingredients and use a rubber spatula to fold into the dough. *If your dough feels too thin (it should hold its shape when scooped), chill the dough for about 15-20 minutes until thickened. This can happen sometimes if the butter is too warm at the start.

Off to the side, mix together the coating ingredients in a small dish.

Use a large cookie scoop (2oz) or 1/4 measuring cup and scoop out the dough. Drop into the cinnamon sugar mixture and toss to coat. The dough will be very soft but not sticky.

Place onto the baking sheet, spaced about 3 inches apart from each other. You should be able to bake 4-5 cookies at a time. Leave the rest of the dough out at room temperature.

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges are darkened and the center looks puffed and slightly underdone.

Allow them to rest on the baking sheet for a couple of minutes, then transfer them to a cooling rack. Continue to bake the rest of the cookie dough.

(Inspired by Jenna Barnard, Butternut Bakery Blog)

Bacon Dip with Maple Syrup

Ingredients:

1 8 ounce block cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

3/4 cup powdered sugar

4 tablespoon pure maple syrup (not pancake syrup)

For the candied bacon:

5 pieces thick-cut bacon

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Cover the bottom of a baking sheet with foil and place a cookie cooling rack on top. (This allows the bacon grease to drain and not make a mess).

Spray rack well with a non-stick spray and place bacon strips on rack.

In a microwave safe container, heat the brown sugar and maple syrup. Brush warm mixture on top of the bacon strips.

Bake for 35 minutes or until bacon is brown and a little crispy. Let cool.

In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese and butter until mixture is smooth and creamy. Add in brown sugar and powdered sugar and mix until well combined. Stir in maple syrup until well mixed.

Crumble 4 pieces of the candied bacon and fold into the dip. Crumble the last piece of bacon and sprinkle on top of the mixture.

Serve immediately with apple slices, graham crackers, or mini Eggo waffles or chill until ready to eat.

(Inspired by Darlene Kratz, Dip Recipe Creations)

