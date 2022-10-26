College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25.

The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.

Carson Thiebaud and Avery Psencik each had 9 kills in the match. Ava Martindale added 18 digs and Blair Thiebaud was credited with 32 assists.

