College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25.

The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.

Carson Thiebaud and Avery Psencik each had 9 kills in the match. Ava Martindale added 18 digs and Blair Thiebaud was credited with 32 assists.

