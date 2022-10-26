Common antibiotic for children faces shortage

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children is in short supply.

Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints in the U.S.

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.

Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is reportedly where most of the shortages are occurring.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.

Canada and Australia have also reported amoxicillin in short supply.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was...
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
During the most recent shooting, there were multiple people including a child inside the...
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings

Latest News

A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims
The frontlines of Kherson are seen from the vantage point of a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.
CNN embeds with Ukrainian forces in Kherson
Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia.
Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces
LIVE: Biden discusses giving families 'breathing room'