Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed.

In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer.

Under the leadership of CEO Shaw and President Jack Hunter, the bank continues to be a vital part of the Normangee community, serving far more customers than just the population of their small town.

Located at 202 Main Street in Downtown Normangee, the Normangee State Bank has a strong presence within a 50-mile radius.

“You don’t find a lot of locally-owned, hometown banks anymore, so people enjoy having an opportunity to bank with someone like us. We draw a pretty good crowd and inviting more to come too,” President Jack Hunter said.

Within the next year or so, Normangee State Bank will expand and break down on a new branch location in Madisonville. “Without customers, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We’re excited to welcome new ones,” Hunter said.

