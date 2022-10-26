Exhibition game vs. Sam Houston rescheduled for Sunday

By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area for Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team rescheduled its home exhibition game against Sam Houston to Sunday at 1 p.m.

The exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is free for the fans and open to the public.

Free parking is available at the lots surrounding Blue Bell Park. For Sunday’s game, the concession stands will be open at Blue Bell Park and outside food and beverage will not be permitted in the ballpark.

The Aggies will also host an intrasquad scrimmage Thursday at 4 p.m. which is open to the public.

The exhibition game against Sam Houston marks the last fall practice day for Texas A&M baseball and once started could not be rescheduled due to NCAA rules. Moving the contest allows for best chance of having a full exhibition game experience.

The Maroon & White are in their second season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle led Texas A&M to an SEC Western Division title and the program’s seventh College World Series appearance in his first year in Aggieland. Ol’ Sarge’s charges won two games at the College World Series, their first wins in Omaha since 1993.

