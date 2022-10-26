Experts encourage annual mammograms before age 45

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Cancer Society recommends that all average risk women start having mammograms at age 40.

“By the age of 45, women should definitely be getting annual mammograms. The earlier you can catch it, the easier the treatment,” according to St. Joseph Health Radiology Oncologist Dr. Jamie Pawlowski, M.D. says.

With a breast cancer diagnosis, there are three main doctors involved in treatment.

“There’s the surgeon, the medical oncologist, and the radiation oncologist, which is what I do,” Pawlowski said.

At St. Joseph Health, all three doctors work together to decide what’s best for their patient.

“It’s always a multi-disciplinary discussion,” she said.

The order of which doctor a patient sees first varies because there are so many people involved in the decision-making for treatment.

“We are all uniquely experts in our areas. Breast cancer should never be a unilateral decision. It should always be a team effort,” Pawlowski said.

