Experts encourage annual mammograms before age 45

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Cancer Society recommends that all average risk women start having mammograms at age 40.

“By the age of 45, women should definitely be getting annual mammograms. The earlier you can catch it, the easier the treatment,” according to St. Joseph Health Radiology Oncologist Dr. Jamie Pawlowski, M.D. says.

With a breast cancer diagnosis, there are three main doctors involved in treatment.

“There’s the surgeon, the medical oncologist, and the radiation oncologist, which is what I do,” Pawlowski said.

At St. Joseph Health, all three doctors work together to decide what’s best for their patient.

“It’s always a multi-disciplinary discussion,” she said.

The order of which doctor a patient sees first varies because there are so many people involved in the decision-making for treatment.

“We are all uniquely experts in our areas. Breast cancer should never be a unilateral decision. It should always be a team effort,” Pawlowski said.

You can schedule an appointment with a doctor at St. Joseph Health here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was...
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
During the most recent shooting, there were multiple people including a child inside the...
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

Latest News

Normangee State Bank is "rock solid"
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - trick or treat on greek street
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - trick or treat on greek street
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - normangee st bank
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - normangee st bank
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - z & a
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - z & a