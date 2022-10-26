First Baptist Bryan to host Military Family Engagement Game Party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -To honor active duty, reservists, veterans, and their families, First Baptist Church in Bryan is hosting a Military Family Engagement Game Party.

This will include Guest Speaker Command Sergeant Major Joe Fernald, American Baseball Cornhole, a puppet show, and a free meal.

“The event is to say thank you to our veterans in the area, active duty and reservists in a National Guard,” Kent Miles, a veteran, said. “It’s the time just to get together for fellowship.”

The event is on Monday, November 7, from 6-9 p.m. and childcare is available.

“I think it’s important to recognize our veterans and our military that are active, but we also want to emphasize our families because they’re the ones that are still here while our veterans may be somewhere else, and so we want to encourage them and we want to support them,” Cynthia Benner, Director of Military Engagement, said.

There is family fun for all ages.

Make sure to register for the event by November 1. It is free to attend.

