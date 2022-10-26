First Baptist Bryan to host Military Family Engagement Game Party

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -To honor active duty, reservists, veterans, and their families, First Baptist Church in Bryan is hosting a Military Family Engagement Game Party.

This will include Guest Speaker Command Sergeant Major Joe Fernald, American Baseball Cornhole, a puppet show, and a free meal.

“The event is to say thank you to our veterans in the area, active duty and reservists in a National Guard,” Kent Miles, a veteran, said. “It’s the time just to get together for fellowship.”

The event is on Monday, November 7, from 6-9 p.m. and childcare is available.

“I think it’s important to recognize our veterans and our military that are active, but we also want to emphasize our families because they’re the ones that are still here while our veterans may be somewhere else, and so we want to encourage them and we want to support them,” Cynthia Benner, Director of Military Engagement, said.

There is family fun for all ages.

Make sure to register for the event by November 1. It is free to attend.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was...
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
During the most recent shooting, there were multiple people including a child inside the...
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

Latest News

Valorie Hinojosa was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital and was pronounced...
Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off with groundbreaking celebration
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)