Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 124th and Oxford Ave. where they found the home on fire.

Officers were unable to make entry and cleared residences to the east and west. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called at 1:15 a.m. and fire crews arrived on scene at 1:22 a.m. to the home fully engulfed. The fire was contained to the single residence and was put out by 2:09 a.m. That’s when investigators found the four dead inside.

Police have not confirmed if there is a connection between the shooting call and the fire.

“Anywhere in Lubbock an event like this is out of the ordinary. As always we are going to investigate and take it very seriously and figure out all the facts. This is very early-on, very preliminary,” LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross said.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

