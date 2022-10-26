FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies holds groundbreaking for expansion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s only the beginning when it comes to an upcoming expansion project that offers advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity, according to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1.5 million dollars was extended to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in December 2021.

Fast forward almost a year later, community members and leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the $300 million new facility coming to the Brazos Valley in 2024. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies representatives said they’re adding an additional 138,000 square feet to its current campus and will hire up to 150 employees.

Gerry Farrell, Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, told KBTX the new facility will be the largest single-use contract development and manufacturing company in North America. Which he said furthers their goal of offering more resources to staff in order to fully help customers.

“More importantly we’re going to be able to partner with our customers to advance their products,” said Farrell. “It provides space for multiple bioreactors and associated purification equipment deploying single-use, disposable-device technology.”

“The contract development and manufacturing company in the U.S. and worldwide is supporting nearly 400 cell and gene therapies in development or already deployed, most designed to target a broad range of rare diseases,” Farrell said. “So, with our customers, we can manufacture bioreactors that we can give to patients to turn that gene on and off or cut it out.”

Adriana Cruz, the Executive Director of the Texas Economic Development and Tourism in Governor Greg Abbott’s office, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, and the CEO of Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, Matt Prochaska, were just a few of the guest speakers at Tuesday’s event. Those individuals along with many others helped make this expansion possible.

Adriana Cruz spoke on Governor Abbott’s behalf at the groundbreaking. She said the new expansion will strengthen Texas’ expertise in biotech and life sciences.

“The economic impact of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ new facility in College Station will be immense for Texas,” said Executive Director Cruz.

College Station Mayor, Karl Mooney, agreed and explained how FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is paving the way for the biotech industry.

“Just to think that in 20 or 30 years, if a part of yourself breaks...Like an organ, an extremity, or for example it could be a finger, they’re going to be able to replicate it,” said Mayor Mooney. “To be able to serve the people of the Brazos Valley and even worldwide, it’s really an addition to our community.”

Mayor Mooney said along with healthcare needs, the economy will thrive due to the 150 jobs available for anyone to apply for.

“These jobs offer people the opportunity to do more than ‘get by,” said Mayor Mooney. “They will be at a level where you are able to buy a house and support your family. There are so many aspects to this expansion that does wonders for the citizens.”

Mayor Mooney told KBTX he commends the past and present council members on both Bryan and College Station for making the Biotech corridor in College Station possible.

