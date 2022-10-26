Gorgeous next couple days ahead of next storm chance

Look up “perfection” in the ol’ Merriam-Webster and you will find the forecast for tomorrow: a crisp start turned perfectly comfortable with calm winds and ample sunshine. About the same Thursday, just this time with a bit of a returning breeze out of the southeast.

The next big change arrives Friday as a bowling ball of a weather system dives into and amplifies over Texas. Scattered morning rain is expected to transition to another band of showers and thunderstorms sometime between mid-morning and midday, sweeping west to east. While this will is not expected to be an all-day kind of rain, the current indications are it could be a quick impact as it leaves behind 0.75″ to 1.25″ with localized totals closer to 2″. This low also pulls in another shot of cooler Pacific air, keeping fall weather around for the weekend. Lingering overcast could give way to light sprinkles or drizzle Saturday morning.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 52. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers after 3am. Low: 62. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.