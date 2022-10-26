Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season.

Here is a list of events happening this weekend:

14th Annual BooFest 2022

Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat in Century Square

Sunday, October 30th from 4-7 p.m., Century Square will host its annual district-wide trick-or-treat. The evening will end with a Monster Mash on The Green where kids can run, dance, and play to music on The Green.

Scare on the Square

Saturday, Oct. 29, the community is invited to come out to Scare on the Square in Downtown Caldwell from 5-7 p.m. The event provides a safe, family-friendly opportunity for Trick or Treaters. Vehicles will be lined up like a car show and children will trick or treat down all the trunks. Plus, there will also be a haunted house.

A&M United Methodist Church Fall Festival

The Festival will be Sunday, October 30th from 4-7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church in the Great Hall and Breezeway. The Fall Festival will include trunk-or-treat, games, bounce houses, a chili cook-off, hotdogs, and lots of candy.

FUMC Bryan Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 30, First Methodist of Bryan will host its annual trunk or treat event from 5 p.m. until dark. There will be candy, games and food. The event is free and open to the entire community. FUMC Bryan is at 206 East 28th Street.

Delusions Scream Park

A new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. The park is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Habitat Harvest

Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale. The event is at 2301 East 29th Street in Bryan by Hillier Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m.

Rudder Trunk or Treat

Thursday, October 27, Rudder High School will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be games, candy, and more.

City of Bryan Parks & Rec & Bryan Viking Theatre Trunk or Treat

Join the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department and Bryan High School for a trunk or treat event benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bryan High School parking lot adjacent to the Bryan Aquatic Center. Enjoy fair games, food vendors, inflatables, train rides, and more.

Trick or Treat on Greek Street

Sorority Row will be putting on our annual Trick or Treat on Greek Street on Friday, October 28th from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm. This year’s theme is fall carnival, houses will be handing out candy, having games in their yard, and playing Halloween music for everyone who attends. This is a free community event for kids and families.

REACH Halloween Festival

On Sunday, Oct. 30, there will be a Halloween festival at the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be bounce houses, pumpkin carving, face painting with a costume contest and prizes. Free dinner will also be served at the event made possible by REACH Project, the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley, Zeta, and the Aggie Men’s Club.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.