Huntsville city staff look for legal advice on cybersecurity hack

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville City Council held a special session Tuesday night to discuss a recent cybersecurity hack.

Much of the meeting took place in a closed session, where the council spoke with legal staff about the cybersecurity incident. Following the meeting, council members unanimously passed a motion to allow legal staff to seek outside counsel.

Due to the incident, the online payment system is suspended for the city and the police department is unable to print crash reports. The entire scope of the incident is unclear.

The city posted an alert about the incident on Friday, with more information released Monday.

