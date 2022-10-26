Inflation, interest rates can weaken a homebuyer’s buying power

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wanted to buy a home but didn’t know how much money you should have saved?

Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker and Associates says inflation and interest rates go hand and hand. Interest rates are high and according to Zweiacker, they won’t be decreasing anytime soon.

“Inflation is currently at a 40-year high,” said Zweiacker. “So we are seeing inflation at 8-9%, and the [Federal Reserve] wants to see it close to 2%. Back in the ‘70s the Fed really took its time in raising interest rates to combat inflation and that’s why we saw mortgage rates as high as 16%, 18%, even 20%.”

Currently, Zweiacker says there’s an effort to combat inflation so that interest rates won’t go even higher, which slightly helps since interest rates impact a homebuyer’s buying power.

“It decreases buying power. You’re going to see your principal and interest portion of your payment going up. So let’s say you’re buying a $300,000 home and you’re putting 20% down, and you have about an $18-$19 payment.” said Zweiacker. “Interest rates jump up a couple of points you may see your payment go up as much as $400 a month. If your interest rate goes up more, you’ll see that payment go up again.

For more information, you can visit Zweiacker and Associates here.

