Iola schools briefly put on ‘safety hold’ as law enforcement responds to welfare concern near campus

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Classes in Iola were briefly placed on a ‘safety hold’ Wednesday afternoon as a precaution as law enforcement responded to a welfare concern at a home nearby.

Deputies and an MHMR case worker were making contact with a specific person but the situation was not related to anything happening on campus, said authorities.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a deputy constable and sheriff’s deputy were at the schools as a precaution.

