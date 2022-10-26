Iola schools briefly put on ‘safety hold’ as law enforcement responds to welfare concern near campus
There was no immediate threat to anyone on campus but classes were on a safety hold as a precaution.
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Classes in Iola were briefly placed on a ‘safety hold’ Wednesday afternoon as a precaution as law enforcement responded to a welfare concern at a home nearby.
Deputies and an MHMR case worker were making contact with a specific person but the situation was not related to anything happening on campus, said authorities.
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a deputy constable and sheriff’s deputy were at the schools as a precaution.
