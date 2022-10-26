On to the next one: Next round of storms brings beneficial rain, isolated severe weather

Best chance set for the first half of Friday
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While we bask in this lovely fall weather, the wheels are already turning for the next storm system that will arrive on Friday. The good news: This will give us some more NEEDED rain. The potentially not so good news: Some stronger storms are possible, similar to what we saw Monday night.

Timing will be one of the bigger differences this time around.

Isolated severe weather in addition to heavy rain is expected with the next cold front,...
Isolated severe weather in addition to heavy rain is expected with the next cold front, especially the first half of the day Friday.(KBTX)

An early look at hi-res model data is insistent on this low swirling into the state of Texas Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing the main event into our area by Friday morning rain. Scattered morning rain is expected to transition to another band of showers and thunderstorms sometime between mid-morning and midday, sweeping west to east. While this will is not expected to be an all-day kind of rain, the current indications are it could be a quick impact as it leaves behind 0.75″ to 1.25″ with localized totals closer to 2″.

Isolated severe weather in addition to heavy rain is expected with the next cold front,...
Isolated severe weather in addition to heavy rain is expected with the next cold front, especially the first half of the day Friday.(KBTX)

We will also need to monitor for a brief severe threat as the leading line of storms rolls through. A couple things to fine-tune include exactly WHEN the biggest storms arrive, and when they will clear out. Bottom line, we expect a much quieter weekend with more fall air to enjoy through Halloween.

Isolated severe weather in addition to heavy rain is expected with the next cold front,...
Isolated severe weather in addition to heavy rain is expected with the next cold front, especially the first half of the day Friday.(KBTX)

The severe potential looks to largely depend on the timing of the system. There will be a lot of limiting factors, but there will be enough lower level spin in the atmosphere to give us a low-end strong wind and tornado potential. Not an immediate concern, but certainly in the realm of possibilities through the early afternoon.

Still plenty to iron out over the next day or so. We will keep you updated!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was...
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
During the most recent shooting, there were multiple people including a child inside the...
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Melissa Brune talks pumpkin cookies
Melissa Brune talks pumpkin cookies
AGGIE MEN'S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY
AGGIE MENS BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY