On to the next one: Next round of storms brings beneficial rain, isolated severe weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While we bask in this lovely fall weather, the wheels are already turning for the next storm system that will arrive on Friday. The good news: This will give us some more NEEDED rain. The potentially not so good news: Some stronger storms are possible, similar to what we saw Monday night.

Timing will be one of the bigger differences this time around.

Isolated severe weather in addition to heavy rain is expected with the next cold front, especially the first half of the day Friday. (KBTX)

An early look at hi-res model data is insistent on this low swirling into the state of Texas Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing the main event into our area by Friday morning rain. Scattered morning rain is expected to transition to another band of showers and thunderstorms sometime between mid-morning and midday, sweeping west to east. While this will is not expected to be an all-day kind of rain, the current indications are it could be a quick impact as it leaves behind 0.75″ to 1.25″ with localized totals closer to 2″.

We will also need to monitor for a brief severe threat as the leading line of storms rolls through. A couple things to fine-tune include exactly WHEN the biggest storms arrive, and when they will clear out. Bottom line, we expect a much quieter weekend with more fall air to enjoy through Halloween.

The severe potential looks to largely depend on the timing of the system. There will be a lot of limiting factors, but there will be enough lower level spin in the atmosphere to give us a low-end strong wind and tornado potential. Not an immediate concern, but certainly in the realm of possibilities through the early afternoon.

Still plenty to iron out over the next day or so. We will keep you updated!

October is important for the Brazos Valley.

Cold fronts start rolling, air gets cooler, (people give you free candy) but mostly bc it *typically* brings the MOST monthly rain out of the year.



This October is hurting. We get one more shot at rain Friday before month's end #bcstx pic.twitter.com/TWxiRLQGn9 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 26, 2022

