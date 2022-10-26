St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off with groundbreaking celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the second time, the Brazos Valley is hosting a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for a special person to win.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with its goal of treating childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. The Bryan-College Station building company, Ranger Home Builders, and St. Jude partnered alongside many other organizations to make this possible.

Jackie Valdes, Development Representative - Bilingual at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital - ALSAC, told KBTX it was great to be back in Bryan-College Station for the program.

“The energy here is completely unmatched,” said Valdes. “There’s no other community in the country that I’ve experienced that rallies around a cause. I mean day in and day out, the families that go through our doors are going through something that is unimaginable and they help more than they can understand.”

John Magruder, Co-Owner of Ranger Home Builders, said there’s no better feeling than helping out St. Jude.

“We found St. Jude’s years ago. To us, there’s no greater cause to be around or to be behind,” said Magruder. “And to be able to help a community member who is also helping towards the cause of childhood cancer with their donation...It really is unbelievable.”

Magruder said he’s ready to give one lucky person the keys to 3121 Brady Ct., Bryan, TX 77808. He hopes they raise around $750,000 so families don’t have to pay for treatment, housing, or food in their toughest moments.

Tickets for the Dream Home Giveaway go on sale on Mar. 30, 2023, and they are $100 each. Ranger Home Builders said the house will be available to the public starting on Apr. 29 until early June of 2023.

The home in Bryan, along with the other raffle items, will be given away live on KBTX News 3 on June 8.

