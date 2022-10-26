St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off with groundbreaking celebration

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the second time, the Brazos Valley is hosting a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for a special person to win.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with its goal of treating childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. The Bryan-College Station building company, Ranger Home Builders, and St. Jude partnered alongside many other organizations to make this possible.

Jackie Valdes, Development Representative - Bilingual at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital - ALSAC, told KBTX it was great to be back in Bryan-College Station for the program.

“The energy here is completely unmatched,” said Valdes. “There’s no other community in the country that I’ve experienced that rallies around a cause. I mean day in and day out, the families that go through our doors are going through something that is unimaginable and they help more than they can understand.”

John Magruder, Co-Owner of Ranger Home Builders, said there’s no better feeling than helping out St. Jude.

“We found St. Jude’s years ago. To us, there’s no greater cause to be around or to be behind,” said Magruder. “And to be able to help a community member who is also helping towards the cause of childhood cancer with their donation...It really is unbelievable.”

Magruder said he’s ready to give one lucky person the keys to 3121 Brady Ct., Bryan, TX 77808. He hopes they raise around $750,000 so families don’t have to pay for treatment, housing, or food in their toughest moments.

Tickets for the Dream Home Giveaway go on sale on Mar. 30, 2023, and they are $100 each. Ranger Home Builders said the house will be available to the public starting on Apr. 29 until early June of 2023.

The home in Bryan, along with the other raffle items, will be given away live on KBTX News 3 on June 8.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was...
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
During the most recent shooting, there were multiple people including a child inside the...
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of a...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

Latest News

Military Family Engagement Game Party
First Baptist Bryan to host Military Family Engagement Game Party
Valorie Hinojosa was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital and was pronounced...
Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)