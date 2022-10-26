Texas A&M Men’s Basketball holds Media Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball held a Media Day on Tuesday in preparation for Buzz Williams’ fourth season with the Aggies.

Over seven months later, fans will finally be able to get to Reed Arena again and watch the Aggie basketball team a week from Friday when they play their first exhibition match. The Aggies are coming off an NIT Final run last year, so they’re excited to get back on the court.

“Everything that transpired over the last year has been unbelievable,” exclaimed A&M forward Henry Coleman III. “I’m excited. I know it’s been a long time for all the Aggies out there, but we’re excited. We have a great group of guys on and off the court. We’re humble. We’re just ready to work and ready to have fun,” Coleman added.

“Just being in this position is a blessing in itself,” A&M guard Manny Obaseki said. “I’m just more than excited to get started for this season. Expectations are high, but we’re focused on what’s in front of us. Having that insatiable desire to continue to work through the good and the bad, so we’re ready,” Obaseki added.

“Words can’t explain how hungry we are this year,” A&M guard Wade Taylor IV said. “We have a lot of things to accomplish, and I feel like we’re heading in the right direction by having foresight. That’s a big thing we’re excited for,” Taylor added.

“We scrimmage on Saturday. That will reveal a lot,” A&M men’s head basketball coach Buzz Williams explained. “We’ve never played in front of fans which will be next week. That will reveal some. I think we have a lot of growth in front of us,” Williams added.

Fans will get their first chance to see the Aggies Friday, November 4th when they host Texas A&M Kingsville for an exhibition match. Then the regular season starts that Monday, November 7th when the Aggies host Louisiana Monroe.

