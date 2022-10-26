Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Kemp-Carver Elementary in Deanne Bellott’s PreK class are lending their hands to the Bryan ISD build project to build a Habitat for Humanity BCS home for a Bryan family.

PreK through 8th-grade students throughout Bryan ISD are currently decorating wooden studs that will be used to frame the home, along with positive notes to the home’s family.

Ms. Bellott’s PreK Cubs decided to decorate their stud with colorful handprints and the students’ names in the class.

