Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Kemp-Carver Elementary in Deanne Bellott’s PreK class are lending their hands to the Bryan ISD build project to build a Habitat for Humanity BCS home for a Bryan family.

PreK through 8th-grade students throughout Bryan ISD are currently decorating wooden studs that will be used to frame the home, along with positive notes to the home’s family.

Ms. Bellott’s PreK Cubs decided to decorate their stud with colorful handprints and the students’ names in the class.

