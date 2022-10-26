Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Evergreen Forest Lane.

According to a DPS spokesman, The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound, failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and ejected the driver.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Valorie Hinojosa, 37, of Navasota. Hinojosa was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital and was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

