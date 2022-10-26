Victims of arrested pool contractor react to arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him.

Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in 2020, and thought a pool would add good value.

“Do unto others as you have them do unto you right? The golden rule? That’s how I want to live my life, and that’s how i just assumed everyone else did until I went through this experience,” Matthews said.

So he contacted Maroon Pools and Co. and owner Mike Mojica.

“Within 24 hours of agreeing to the rendering and the price and signing the contract he was out there digging,” Matthews said.

But after digging the hole and putting in rebar, Matthews says the work stopped and Mojica started dodging his calls and texts.

The pool sat incomplete for months.

It turns out, Matthews isn’t alone. About 20 more people in the Brazos Valley say they’re in the same boat. They all contacted KBTX saying they paid Mojica thousands of dollars for a pool and the work was never completed.

His arrest this week sparked hope they might get something back.

Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau says there are a few things everyone needs to keep in mind before doing business with a contractor including getting at least three quotes to get an idea of what the price range might be.

“Get every single thing in writing and I cannot stress this enough. We want to include the timeframe, the general timeframe its going to take. Of course all of the cost that’s going to be associated with that,” Galan said.

And of course, do as much research as possible.

“Whether you come to BBB or whether you’re just doing a simple google search, you know. And maybe just type in that person’s name or that business name and put scam next to it and just see what comes up,” Galan said.

Matthews ended up paying $8,000 to fill in the hole, and sold the house without the new feature. The whole ordeal cost him more than $50,000.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to deal with this because it was such a terrible experience and time in my life that I want him to pay for it,” Matthews said.

Mojica bonded out of jail Tuesday on a $5,000 surety bond. A majority of the people in the group say they are now exploring their legal options.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.