Women’s Golf falls in Championship match at East Lake Cup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s golf team fell to No. 24 Auburn, 5-0, in the championship match of the East Lake Cup on Wednesday at the East Lake Golf Club.

The No. 3 Aggies wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with two second-place performances and one tournament victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational.

“We had a good week, but we just got beat today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We survived UCLA without playing our best, but we knew that type of performance was not going to get the job done against Auburn. We need to have a puncher’s mentality moving forward heading into these situations. I am glad we were able to learn that lesson now rather than later in the season. We had a strong fall and now we have some motivation heading into the offseason.”

Auburn jumped out early on the Aggies with Megan Weidenfeld, winning wire-to-wire in her matchup with Zoe Slaughter, 3&1. Hailee Cooper dropped her match, 6&5, and Jennie Park lost the championship-clinching point, 3&2.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek were both unable to finish their matches, but recorded 4UP decisions once the Tigers had clinched the title.

Up Next

The Aggies are set to return to the course at the UCF Challenge Feb. 5-7 in Orlando, Florida, at the Eagle Creek Golf Club.

