Aggie Cross Country set to compete at SEC Championships

OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the line against the rest of the Southeastern Conference at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course.

“We’re heading into the championship time of year with some momentum and we’re running well when it matters,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “The Southeastern Conference is very deep. We’re excited to compete against these fields at the SEC Championships and see what happens.”

Eric Casarez has been the first Aggie across the finish line at every meet this year. Casarez, the Fort Worth native, has been a top six finisher at every meet he has competed in, most recently finishing runner-up at the Arturo Barrios Invitational. He will look to better his 25th place finish at last year’s SEC Championship race.

“Eric has matured a lot; he has been very patient this year,” McRaven said. “I think he’s capable of being in the top pack of runners. He has to stick his nose in there, control what he can control and run the race he is capable of running.”

The Aggie men are coming off a victory at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, putting five runners in the top 25. Texas A&M men competing at the SEC Championships include Casarez, Francesco Romano, Jonathan Chung, Chandon Chhikara, Gavin Hoffpauir, Teddy Radtke, Siddharth Jayaraman, Joseph Benn, Cooper Cawthra and Victor Zuniga.

On the women’s side, the senior trifecta of Grace Plain, Julia Abell and Abbey Santoro has led the Aggie women at every meet they have run. The Aggie women, ranked second in the south-central region by the USTFCCCA, finished fourth at the Arturo Barrios Invitational. Running without Plain, Abell and Santoro secured top-25 finishes to lead the Aggies. At the SEC Championships, the trio of Plain, Abell and Santoro is joined by Deirdre Nelsen, Maddie Livingston, Brooke Forbes, Katelyn Buckley, Mary Grace Rodriguez, Siena Palicke and Emma Little.

At last year’s SEC Cross Country Championships, the Aggie men finished ninth, while the women finished 11th.

The women’s 6k race will start at 10:08 a.m., followed by the men’s race at 10:45 a.m. Awards Ceremony follows at 12 p.m.

How To Follow

The meet will be streamed live on ESPN’s SEC Network with John Anderson (play-by-play) and Larry Rawson (analyst) on the call. Fans can also follow @aggietfxc on twitter for live updates as well as following live results.

Traveling spectators should park at M-Trade Park (328 Old Sardis Rd, Oxford, MS 38655) and utilize the complimentary shuttle system to access the championship course. The shuttle system will operate from 4:30 AM – 2 PM on meet day.

