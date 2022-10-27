A&M United Methodist welcomes all to Fall Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for changing leaves, pumpkin patches, and best of all, the A&M United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival!

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, you can join A&M United Methodist for an afternoon of fun, food, and fellowship.

The main parking lot will be shut down for Trunk or Treating, bounce houses, face painting, a costume parade, a cake walk, and several other fun, spooky season activities.

They’ll even be giving away 10 bicycles to the winners of the costume contest!

This event is free and open to the entire community.

Family Ministry Leader Gwenda Beavers says she wants this to be open to everybody. “This is not just for people at A&M Methodist United Church. Come, everyone in the community, come. We’re welcoming you. We would love to have you,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.