Arise Happy Hair, BCS Together join forces to “Care for the Hair”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arise Happy Hair and BCS Together have partnered up to provide parents with a judgment-free zone where they can come and learn more about caring for their child’s hair. From washing to detangling, you can learn it all.

Founder of Arise Happy Hair Lisa Mckenzie explained that she noticed a large population of interracial families, often the product of adoption or fostering, when she moved to College Station five years ago. Mckenzie said she wanted to help educate those families on how to properly take care of ethnic hair.

According to Mckenzie, Arise will host four clinics to teach parents what tools to use, how to properly wash hair, and how to style it.

“We have the patience to hear all of your questions, and will be able to help the families with whatever style they are trying to do on their children’s hair,” shared Mckenzie.

Mckenzie says hair in the Black community is important and every child deserves a sense of dignity and self-worth. She adds it takes different techniques to manage ethnic hair, so you have to manage each child’s hair process differently.

Arise Happy Hair will host two clinics for November and December. November’s clinic will be hosted on the November 5 and 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. More clinics will be held on December 3 and 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the BCS Together Building, located at 3811 Old College Road. For more information, visit Arisemovementbcs.com

