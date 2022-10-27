Ballet Brazos prepares for 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ballet Brazos is busy rehearsing for their debut of the 2022 Nutcracker Ballet.

“The Nutcracker is magic,” said Mandi Michaelson, publicist and mother of soloist Kaylee Michaelson. “That is the one word that I would use to explain it. It’s such a great family show and a great family opportunity. It’s about a little girl. It starts at a Christmas party. She gets an amazing gift and then she falls asleep and the whole premise is was this amazing trip a dream or was it all real. You never know.”

It’s the 11th year Ballet Brazos has performed the Nutcracker.

“We started rehearsals a few months back and I am preparing to do the lead role for Marzipan,” Kaylee Michaelson said. “It’s really fun getting to be lead Marzipan because she has this group of dancers surrounding her and it’s kind of like we’re all friends and it’s really fun to dance with everyone.”

There are three performances. December 2 at 2 p.m. and December 3 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the MSC Box Office.

There are also events including Storytime with Clara, Red Carpet Photo Area, and the Nutcracker Market.

