Bryan police remind parents to keep an eye on their kids this Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a weekend full of spooky celebrations approaches, it’s important to prioritize safety along with fun.

Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department says families should continue to follow general safety rules such as staying on sidewalks and crossing at crosswalks this Halloween. Taylor advises its best if families have a plan for where they’re going.

“One of the biggest issues we kind of encounter is kids running across the street because they get excited, and that can present a safety hazard for drivers,” he explained.

Staying illuminated is also essential whether it be with flashlights or reflective strips.

Drivers should pay extra attention, especially in neighborhoods where they know kids and families are going to be out trick-or-treating.

“In neighborhoods slow down and know that there are going to be kids running between houses--hopefully not running out to the street without looking, but that’s always a possibility,” Taylor said.

Other general safety rules that remain important: don’t eat anything that looks suspicious and don’t go inside a stranger’s house.

“Make sure your kids know that if they go up to a random house to go knock on the door, make sure they’re knowing not to go inside that house or into somebody’s backyard or garage,” Taylor emphasized.

He says it’s “unlikely that somebody’s going to be handing out dangerous candy,” but recommends parents still be cautious and take a look at their kids’ candy before they eat it to make sure that nothing that has been opened or looks different.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.