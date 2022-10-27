Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.

Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership in Business Award in front of a packed audience filled with university and community leaders and business students. Bestowed annually by the Bush School’s Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy, the award recognizes a prominent individual for outstanding contributions in the area of business and public service.

“I was quite surprised and very humbled to receive it,” said Aplin.

Aplin earned a construction science degree and opened his first Buc-ee’s in Lake Jackson, Texas, two years after commencement. He and his business partner Don Wasek built the iconic, multi-million-dollar business on several promises: pristine restrooms, scores of fuel pumps, a vast selection of food and consumer items, and well-paid employees.

A noted philanthropist, Aplin recently announced a contribution of $50 million for the creation of a hospitality entrepreneurship program at Texas A&M University that will serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students. His donation came after he received news of the award.

“It is something that President Banks wanted to do and so she asked me if I would be involved in helping create this whole new curriculum concept building. We’re literally starting with a clean sheet of paper and designing the building and just creating a special gathering place here on the Texas A&M campus and in a place to house the School of Hospitality. So I’m just beyond excited about it,” said Aplin. “My hope would be that we can be in this building in three years or less.”

When asked about any plans to put a Buc-ee’s store in the Bryan-College Station, he said it “may happen” but wouldn’t say exactly where it would go.

“Never say never,” he said. “There’s been from time to time I’ve visited with leadership here in the community about a potential location. I would love to have one. Here it’s a little different than kind of the model that we typically build, because although we have Hwy 6, you know I’m kind of on the interstate between the major cities, but I wouldn’t say ‘never’. I would say there would be a wonderful chance and it would be exciting for me to have the opportunity.

Alpine says an added benefit of putting a store in Aggieland would be the number of students who could help fill open jobs.

As far as where it would go: “I probably shouldn’t say,” Apline said. “Obviously, it would need to be in a high-traffic, high-visible area if we were going to put going here in College Station, but I never say never and it could be fun. I would love to do it actually.

Aplin is also known for his leadership in public service, currently serving as chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, board member of the Association of Former Students of Texas A&M, member of the ERCOT Board Selection Committee, member of the Houston Methodist Hospital President’s Leadership Council, and a lifetime member of the Coastal Conservation Association and the Brazoria County 100 Club. He is the former board president of the Brazosport Independent School District and a former member of the State of Texas Small Business Council, Lieutenant Governor’s Transportation Advisory Board, and the Brazosport Center for Arts and Sciences Board of Trustees.

