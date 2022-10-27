Burleson County to celebrate Czech heritage with Founders Day

The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum wants to preserve and promote the unique Czech heritage in Burleson County.

Museum President Christine Campbell joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to talk about Founders Day.

The educational event is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum located at 200 E. Fawn Street in Caldwell.

People will participate in food preparation and everyday activities of Czech settlers in the area. Some of the demonstrations will include noodle making, sauerkraut making, butter churning, and corn shelling and grinding. This is a free, come and go event.

For more information, call 979-567-0000 or go to facebook.com/BCCHM.

