Classroom Champion: Lane Freeman from Buffalo High School

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - Lane Freeman is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Buffalo High School senior has a 4.29 grade point average and ranks 2nd in his class. Lane is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, 4-H, and FFA.

“He’s such a sweetheart,” said BHS teacher Maria Salazar. “His hugs are the best, and he’s very likable by everybody. Everybody knows who he is when he comes into the classroom or in the school. He loves on everybody.”

Lane is a member of the Buffalo football, baseball, basketball, and track teams, and the past two years, he was awarded 1st Team All-District as an offensive lineman.

“I think sports are important for a few main reasons,” Lane said. “I think number one being self-discipline, obedience, and self-control, learning how to control your actions, control your impulses, and think smart. Another thing, being able to push yourself, motivation. I think these coaches have done a great job with our program of pushing us and making us work harder and to do our best.”

Although his talents as a lineman are something the Bison will miss, his legacy extends far beyond the football field.

“As good as he is athletically, he’s a better person,” Buffalo head football coach Jamin Savell said. “My own personal kids, my eight and five year olds just absolutely love being around him. The intensity that he brings, the work ethic that he brings, and just the positive attitude that he brings will probably be what’s missed the most, but what’s great about a guy like Lane is that he’s willing to kind of pass that torch and hold underclassmen accountable for doing that as well.”

Lane plans to attend Texas A&M in the fall and major in business at the Mays Business School.

