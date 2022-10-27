Free Halloween-themed carnival Thursday in College Station will also teach safety tips

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - #ScaredSafe is a spooky and fun outdoors event for the family on Thursday to spread awareness of common, preventable life safety hazards.

The College Station Fire Department is teaming up with Arkitex Studios, and the Bryan Fire Department to put on the Halloween-themed safety carnival.

It’s happening at Park West Apartments at 503 George Bush Drive W in College Station from 5 to 8 p.m.

