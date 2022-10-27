George Bush Library to celebrate 25th anniversary and holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twenty-five years ago, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M. It was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its silver anniversary.

Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, Oct. 27 to talk about the silver celebration.

Museum admission will be free all day on Nov. 18. Then from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be bounce houses, food trucks, and free cake. The entertainment lineup begins at 5 p.m. and includes the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, Aggie Wranglers, The Killer Dueling Pianos, Singing Cadets and fireworks!

As the holidays approach, the Bush Library is getting ready with its Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Modeled after the tree lighting ceremony that takes place annually at the White House, the ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. and will include musical entertainment and a special guest tree lighter. The ceremony will take place outside, and a reception will follow inside.

Holidays in the Rotunda is happening Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event includes live holiday entertainment, ornament making in Santa’s workshop and Santa Claus himself! There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities.

For more information, go to bush41.org.

