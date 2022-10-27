Grab the umbrella: Friday’s rain and storm affair my last a while

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The already much-advertised low pressure system that will set up a gorgeous Halloween weekend still looks to bring us a big chunk of rain and storms for the bulk of the day Friday.

What’s changed: Where we were once expecting first half of the day storms to turn to afternoon clearing and drier air, it now looks likely that some storms may linger into our start of weekend plans, especially through the afternoon drive. However, the biggest potential for severe weather still looks to be in that late morning - early afternoon time frame.

We may start Friday with a few showers as early as the morning drive, while we keep an eye on expected storms out west. By noon, it should be in the Central Brazos Valley (around the Highway 6 corridor), and then along and east of I-45 by mid-afternoon. As it does, a few strong/very isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out -- main threat likely gusty wind to or over 40mph.

Friday may bring widespread showers and storms for a majority of the day before clearing out in the evening. Some isolated severe weather is possible through the mid-afternoon. (KBTX)

Noisy storms with strong wind will be the main threat. As of right now, the tornado threat looks to be more of a concern along and south of I-10, but that may change depending on the arrival of the first storms and position of the low. Otherwise, strongest storms may be capable of some brief, minor flooding.

Should a second round (late afternoon into evening) arrive, we will need to monitor for heavy rain, lightning, and the potential for some pocket change sized hail. These “elevated” storms will likely be non-severe, but may still present a lightning and small hail threat into our evening plans. This is less of a certainty than the first round expected late morning into the early afternoon.

We will keep fine tuning the time frame as we near the event, but we are still expecting the remainder of the weekend to be dry!

