Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar.

The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions.

Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos Brim to be a full experience.

Schultz says the first step of the experience is figuring out which kind of hat you want. “Step out of your comfort zone. The whole point of this is for it to be a fun experience,” Schultz said.

She recommends trying on different styles until you find the perfect fit.

The next step is shaping your hat. You’ll head over to Faraaz’s bar, where Faraaz himself will shape your brim into its desired position.

Owner Sabrina Cheshire calls Faraaz a perfectionist. “He’s been shaping hats for more than 3 years. He knows how to do everything. He’ll tell you about all of your options and you two can go from there,” she said.

After your hat is shaped, it’s time to glam it up with accessories. From feathers to bands to pins, there are so many accessories to choose from.

“We try to arrange things the way you want them and how they look best. We want you to rock this hat,” Owner Breylnn Wagner said.

She says the Brazos Brim team is always happy to help with the design, but their real goal is to get their customer’s creative juices flowing so the end result feels like their very own creation.

If you’re looking for the perfect team-building exercise or girls’ night out activity, Brazos Brim will have party packages you can choose from for your event.

The grand opening of Brazos Brim Hat Bar, located at 850 William D. Fitch Pkwy in College Station, is on Monday, November 7.

