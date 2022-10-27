Houston Grand Opera presents “The Wreckers”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday night is the opening night of The Wreckers, the latest production by the Houston Grand Opera. This will also be the first full-scale production of the show from a major American opera company.

Sasha Cooke, who plays Thirza in the production, says the show will be great.

“It’s a complicated plot. It’s a fabulous story about romance, drama, and the mob mentality. It’s about Cornwall in England. It’s about shipwrecking,” shared Cooke. “I get killed at the end. Spoiler alert.”

Cooke says opera can be difficult to understand but explains you don’t need to understand it because the music will tell the story.

“You ride the emotions. You ride the music, just sit back and enjoy it. You don’t have to understand everything,” said Cooke.

Evelyn Markgraf, also an actress in the play and the daughter of Cooke, says this is her first opera but she is excited to hit the stage and perform with her mother.

“You get the upside of seeing your mom on stage while also doing your thing on stage,” said Markgraf.

You can catch The Wreckers at Brown Theater in Houston from October 28 to November 11. Tickets range from $20 to $210. For more information visit Houstongrandopera.org

