Madisonville Police search for UTV theft suspects

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are searching for two people they say were involved in stealing five Utility Terrain Vehicles, or side-by-sides, from a Kawasaki Dealership during the early morning hours of October 24.

The dealership is located on South May St.

Police say video from the scene shows two people were involved. The first is described as possibly a black male, wearing a red and white cap, red and white horizontal striped shirt, and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as possibly a black male, wearing a dark color and white cap with a tan bill, a dark color shirt, and blue jeans.

A third person of interest is also being sought, described as a black male, with a beard, wearing a ball cap, light colored shirt, and blue jeans. This person was seen near where the thefts happened during the time the thefts were committed.

Police say the suspects got away with five side-by-sides. All have been entered as stolen. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 936-348-3317.

