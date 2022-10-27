Meet the candidates: College Station City Council Place 5

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With John Nichols’s decision to run for mayor, the Place 5 seat on the College Station City Council is up for grabs.

Three candidates are on the ballot for voters to choose from to fill that seat.

The youngest candidate is Nicole Gallucci. Gallucci feels like her age can be an advantage when it comes to relating to voters in the area.

“I am the bridge between the younger generation the students that are attending A&M and the older more mature adults who have their experience, they got their roots in the community,” said Gallucci.

The candidate who has lived in College Station the longest is Bob Yancy. Yancy is a former Public Information Officer for the city of College Station and says he wants to do whatever he can to make the city a better place

“I’ve raised my family in this town. I’m a veteran, former hospital board chair and I’ve stayed involved in the community. I believe that this is a way that I can help,” said Yancy.

Willie Blackmon is a Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Famer and says he can bring years of experience to the city council.

“I worked all over the world for the U.S. government as a judge and assistant district attorney. I’ve also been a public servant for more than 40 years. I wanted to come here and make this my home and be a public servant for the city of College Station,” said Blackmon.

You can learn more about these candidates and more election information by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a...
Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was...
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
Isolated severe weather in addition to heavy rain is expected with the next cold front,...
On to the next one: Next round of storms brings beneficial rain, isolated severe weather
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say

Latest News

Rendering of the proposed Brenham Junior High School. Courtesy: Brenham ISD
Brenham ISD hoping second time’s a charm for bonds when voters head to the polls
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
College Station City Council Place 2 Candidates (Left: David Levine, Right: William Wright)
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
BCS Local Candidates Forum flyer
BCS Chamber Candidate Forum to feature Brazos County, College Station races