Meet the candidates: College Station City Council Place 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With John Nichols’s decision to run for mayor, the Place 5 seat on the College Station City Council is up for grabs.

Three candidates are on the ballot for voters to choose from to fill that seat.

The youngest candidate is Nicole Gallucci. Gallucci feels like her age can be an advantage when it comes to relating to voters in the area.

“I am the bridge between the younger generation the students that are attending A&M and the older more mature adults who have their experience, they got their roots in the community,” said Gallucci.

The candidate who has lived in College Station the longest is Bob Yancy. Yancy is a former Public Information Officer for the city of College Station and says he wants to do whatever he can to make the city a better place

“I’ve raised my family in this town. I’m a veteran, former hospital board chair and I’ve stayed involved in the community. I believe that this is a way that I can help,” said Yancy.

Willie Blackmon is a Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Famer and says he can bring years of experience to the city council.

“I worked all over the world for the U.S. government as a judge and assistant district attorney. I’ve also been a public servant for more than 40 years. I wanted to come here and make this my home and be a public servant for the city of College Station,” said Blackmon.

