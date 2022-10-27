Navasota PD recovers 27 stolen baby formula tubs from grocery store

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Eight months ago, Abbott baby formula shut down its plant causing shortages across the United States. Now that formula supply is almost back to ‘normal’ levels, multiple thieves came to Navasota to empty out their shelves.

The Navasota Police Department says four individuals headed into the Brookshire Brother’s in the 300 block of North LaSalle on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. The thieves escaped the grocery store with more than two dozen tubs of baby formula.

Navasota Police say officers searched the area and located the suspected vehicle traveling on Highway 6 and a traffic stop was conducted near FM 159.

Authorities say the vehicle was occupied by Stefan Mihalache (19) out of Houston, Domnica Tomescu (39) out of Houston, and three juveniles. One juvenile was found concealing 27 tubs of baby formula under her clothing.

Both Mihalache and Tomescu were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Authorities believe the thieves are apart of a larger ring of formula thefts. According to Navasota police, they have committed other crimes in different counties.

Bobby Ullrich, Navasota Marketing & Communications Director, told us its not the first time formula thefts have happened this month in the city.

“Navasota has experienced two similar baby formula thefts within the past two weeks,” said Ullrich. “We know this is an issue going around and its very important residents report any issues to the police to help in this investigation.”

Jackie Neely, a Navasota resident and mom of twins, said when her girls were young baby formula was a necessity. She feels for the moms affected by the cost of inflation on baby formula, on top of thieves stealing from mothers in Navasota.

“For me, it was just extremely hard to be a mom, work full time, breastfeed,” said Neely. “I did rely on formula for at least the first year and a half of their lives. I payed around 400 dollars a month for my twins. And on top of all that, Its really unfortunate that those people were trying to take from moms in our area.”

Navasota Police say additional charges are pending for the thieves as the investigation continues.

If you have any additional information, contact the Navasota Police Department at (936) 825-6410.

