Rudder still seeking first district win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Only two weeks remain in high school football’s regular season. Rudder is looking to snap a four game losing streak, and pick up their first district win.

The Rangers are coming off a 48-21 loss against Brenham. They fell behind 21-0, but fought back to make it a one score game. Rudder did commit five turnovers that Head Coach Eric Ezar said needs to be cleaned up as the season winds down.

“The season has definitely gone fast, and we still have a chance at the playoffs,” Eric Ezar said. “We have to take care of business these next two games and get some help from a few schools, but we still have a chance to go get that game this Friday. You just can’t have the turnovers we’ve had, and we haven’t really turned the ball over much this year then we had five and you aren’t going to win many games by having five turnovers so trying to fix that.”

Rudder will be in Richmond on Friday night to take on Randle. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Randle High School Stadium.

