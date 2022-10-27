Severe drought remains after Monday’s storms

New drought monitor shows drought continues across the Brazos Valley after Monday’s storms.
Drought remains in the Brazos Valley
(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is incredibly similar to the one released last week, even with Monday’s rain.

Montgomery county continues to be the only county that is not classified under drought conditions. Austin and Washington counties continue to have portions of extreme drought (Level 3 of 4). Almost all of Brazos county is classified under severe drought (Level 2 of 4).

The severe storms that moved through the Brazos Valley on Monday night dropped much-needed rainfall, but it was not enough to greatly impact drought conditions. Here’s a look at rainfall totals from Monday’s storms:

Rainfall was not enough to impact drought
(KBTX Weather)

The Brazos Valley still needs 12 to 15 inches of rain to help alleviate drought conditions completely. Most of Texas needs over 15 inches of rain over a period of a month to return to normal.

Most of the State of Texas needs over 15 inches of rain to return to normal conditions
(KBTX Weather)

The rain tomorrow should help out slightly. The entire Brazos Valley should see rain tomorrow. Like Monday’s storms, it should help the drought conditions slightly, but not by much.

